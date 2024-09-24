Brokerages Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) PT at $298.73

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.73.

WTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $290.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $203.36 and a 52 week high of $296.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

