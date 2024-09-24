Brokerages Set Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) PT at $23.40

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.47. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZ. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.