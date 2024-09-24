Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Target Price at $74.54

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $1,331,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 232.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 98,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Hexcel by 206.5% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 235,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 158,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

