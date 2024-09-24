Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nomura Securities raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $14,849,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 385.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 981,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 779,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,490,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 145.9% in the second quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

