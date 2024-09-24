Arena REIT (ARF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on November 6th

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Arena REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Arena REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Arena REIT

In other news, insider Helen Thornton acquired 7,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.78 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of A$30,001.86 ($20,549.22). 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arena REIT

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

