Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Head to Head Analysis

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of NRG Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NRG Energy and Aqua Power Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $28.84 billion 0.64 -$202.00 million $7.06 12.46 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Aqua Power Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NRG Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NRG Energy and Aqua Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

NRG Energy presently has a consensus price target of $73.75, indicating a potential downside of 16.19%. Given NRG Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Volatility & Risk

NRG Energy has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 5, suggesting that its stock price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 7.19% 43.69% 4.47% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NRG Energy beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions. It offers retail electricity and energy management, line and surge protection products, HVAC installation, repair and maintenance, home protection products, carbon offsets, back-up power stations, portable power, portable solar, and portable lighting; retail services comprising demand response, commodity sales, energy efficiency, and energy management solutions; and system power, distributed generation, renewable and low-carbon products, carbon management and specialty services, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, and energy advisory services. In addition, the company trades in power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. It offers its products and services under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, and Vivint. It serves residential, commercial, government, industrial, and wholesale customers. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

