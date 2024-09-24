Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised Applied Materials from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $194.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

