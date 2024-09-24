Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.38.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

