Analyzing MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH)

MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

MDJM has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohmyhome has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MDJM alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Ohmyhome shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of MDJM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A Ohmyhome 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for MDJM and Ohmyhome, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ohmyhome has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 529.99%. Given Ohmyhome’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ohmyhome is more favorable than MDJM.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDJM and Ohmyhome”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDJM $144,863.00 57.10 -$1.16 million N/A N/A Ohmyhome $3.79 million 2.86 -$4.15 million N/A N/A

MDJM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ohmyhome.

Profitability

This table compares MDJM and Ohmyhome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDJM N/A N/A N/A Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A

About MDJM

(Get Free Report)

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies. It serves real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd in May 2018. MDJM Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China.

About Ohmyhome

(Get Free Report)

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services. In addition, it provides home renovation and furnishing services; home services, including cleaning, painting, and related services for the upgrading and maintenance needs of homeowners; professional moving services; relocating services; and insurance referral services. Further, the company offers project management services for interior decoration projects of residential and commercial units; and engages in distributing technology platform product for property management firms and developers to facilitate communication, facility booking, fee, and tax payments. Ohmyhome Limited was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.