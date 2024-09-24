Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

