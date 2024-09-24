Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT Raised to $73.00 at Truist Financial

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

ABCB stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $65.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,787,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4,193.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 229,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 224,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 416,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,560,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 92,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

