Amati AIM VCT (AMAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on October 25th

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance
Shares of AMAT opened at GBX 79.85 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.28 million, a PE ratio of -263.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.15. Amati AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 78.02 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.50 ($1.29).
About Amati AIM VCT
