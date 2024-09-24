Amati AIM VCT (AMAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on October 25th

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at GBX 79.85 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.28 million, a PE ratio of -263.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.15. Amati AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 78.02 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.50 ($1.29).

Get Amati AIM VCT alerts:

About Amati AIM VCT

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.