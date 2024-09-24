AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.