Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE WHR opened at $102.41 on Monday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,858,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,513,000 after acquiring an additional 84,574 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 23.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,402,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after buying an additional 269,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,304,000 after buying an additional 312,729 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 532,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,418,000 after buying an additional 243,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

