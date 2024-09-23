Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 5,800 Shares

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,370.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Sime Armoyan bought 3,600 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,537.84.
Western Energy Services Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of WRG stock opened at C$2.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.40 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.82.
Western Energy Services Company Profile
Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.
