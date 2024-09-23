Wells Fargo & Company Trims Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price to $27.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.63.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Adient’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth $2,710,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth about $1,653,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 356.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 83,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 65,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

