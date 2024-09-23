Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Sells $715,850.00 in Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) Director J Matthew Singleton sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $715,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $660,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J Matthew Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, J Matthew Singleton sold 5,700 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $397,404.00.

On Monday, August 19th, J Matthew Singleton sold 16,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $995,520.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

