Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Sells $59,466.82 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $59,466.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,621.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Dave Bottoms sold 5,818 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $57,074.58.

On Monday, August 19th, Dave Bottoms sold 1,433 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $13,828.45.

Upwork stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

