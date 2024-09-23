Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Sells $47,469.87 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $47,469.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erica Gessert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Erica Gessert sold 20,353 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $196,406.45.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.54. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,115,000 after buying an additional 770,088 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Upwork by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,320,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,700,000 after acquiring an additional 822,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 389,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 71.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 679,028 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

