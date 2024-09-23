Truist Financial Boosts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $123.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.23.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $108.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,247,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $61,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,866,000 after purchasing an additional 469,640 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,267,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

