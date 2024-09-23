Truist Financial Boosts Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $16.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Banc of California Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,077,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Banc of California by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

