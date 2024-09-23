The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.18.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of TKR opened at $82.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.95. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Timken will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $56,995,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Timken by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,691,000 after buying an additional 347,794 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,907,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 6,368.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 193,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after buying an additional 190,794 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

