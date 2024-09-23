The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 28.400- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 28.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.79.

CI opened at $356.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

