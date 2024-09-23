Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Teaminvest Private Group’s previous final dividend of $0.003.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09.

In other news, insider Howard Coleman acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.26 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$50,200.00 ($33,918.92). Insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. It also makes fund of fund investments in private equity funds, small and medium-sized companies. The firm invests in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology and communication services industries.

