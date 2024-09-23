StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $10.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.03%.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

