Stealth Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SGI) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Stealth Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SGI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Stealth Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.21.
About Stealth Group
