Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Spin Master Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of SNMSF opened at $23.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $27.41.
About Spin Master
