Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Spin Master Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of SNMSF opened at $23.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

