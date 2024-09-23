SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SITC. Evercore ISI raised shares of SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.05.

SITC opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $64.44.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.24, for a total value of $5,145,403.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,036,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,629,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 384.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in SITE Centers by 503.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

