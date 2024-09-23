Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells C$93,475.38 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 133,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$93,475.38.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 75,704 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$40,759.03.

On Tuesday, August 6th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$24,031.29.

On Wednesday, July 31st, J. Alberto Arias sold 38,798 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$21,067.31.

On Friday, July 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 83,275 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$45,293.27.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$29,146.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 141,945 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$82,867.49.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SMT stock opened at C$0.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36. The stock has a market cap of C$151.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.11. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$1.05.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.71 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1490281 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

