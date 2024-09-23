RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.54.

Get RH alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $344.28 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $354.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RH will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of RH by 25.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $5,247,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of RH by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $4,637,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.