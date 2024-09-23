Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Lowered to $24.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PGNY. BTIG Research lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Progyny from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut Progyny from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Progyny from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of PGNY opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Progyny has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 120.8% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 715,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Progyny by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 254,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

