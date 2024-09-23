Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) versus MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Critical Comparison

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediciNova has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and MediciNova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 1 3 0 2.75 MediciNova 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $98.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.22%. Given Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more favorable than MediciNova.

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and MediciNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare 18.43% 12.55% 6.11% MediciNova N/A -13.37% -12.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of MediciNova shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of MediciNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and MediciNova”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.11 billion 3.26 $209.34 million $4.17 17.51 MediciNova $1.00 million 93.19 -$8.56 million ($0.17) -11.18

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than MediciNova. MediciNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats MediciNova on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About MediciNova

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID. The company's product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective beta-2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic and other diseases, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. It has license agreements with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Angiogene Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; and Meiji Seika Kaisha, Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.