Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBH opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

