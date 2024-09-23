PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHXHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1471 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous dividend of $0.15.
PHX Energy Services Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PHXHF opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $7.76.
