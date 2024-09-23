OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) SVP Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $49.09 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on OneMain

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 43.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

