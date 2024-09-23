Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Oklo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Stock Performance

NYSE:OKLO opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $18.80.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Oklo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.