Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
Oklo Stock Performance
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Oklo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oklo Company Profile
AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc
