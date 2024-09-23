Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives $52.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ODD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth $1,456,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth $13,318,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth $27,056,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Oddity Tech by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,279,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,512,000 after acquiring an additional 171,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 4.48.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.