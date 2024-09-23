National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.81 on November 1st

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.8081 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

NTIOF stock opened at $93.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.