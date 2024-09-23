Mizuho Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $35.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DZ Bank downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.35.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

