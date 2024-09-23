Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,290 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,243,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

