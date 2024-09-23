Mercer International Inc. (MERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. Mercer International has a dividend payout ratio of -600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mercer International to earn ($0.16) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -187.5%.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insider Activity

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Mercer International’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mercer International will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Estrada Juan Carlos Bueno purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mercer International news, Director Rainer Rettig purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Estrada Juan Carlos Bueno acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,259. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $252,650 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MERC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MERC

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.