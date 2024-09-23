Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.65.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,489.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

