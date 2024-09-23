LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.04 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

