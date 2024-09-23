LTC Properties’ (LTC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,326.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,326.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Gruber bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,229. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

