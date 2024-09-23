LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TREE. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.13.

LendingTree Stock Performance

NASDAQ TREE opened at $60.10 on Friday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $794.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

