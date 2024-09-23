Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells $361,018.62 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $361,018.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KEX stock opened at $124.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.35. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $130.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America upped their price target on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

