KBR (NYSE:KBR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

KBR Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $63.58 on Friday. KBR has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

