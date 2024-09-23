Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Sells $98,011.62 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Scott Edmonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $159.84 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,657,000 after acquiring an additional 218,516 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

