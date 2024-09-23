Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $225.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

NSIT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $213.84 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $139.34 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.09.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,149,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,700,000 after acquiring an additional 467,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,398,000 after acquiring an additional 321,780 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 791,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 405,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile



Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.



