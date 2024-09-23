Insider Selling: Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Major Shareholder Sells $16,559.00 in Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $16,559.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, September 19th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 53 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $270.30.

On Friday, September 13th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 100 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $506.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

